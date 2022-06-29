Veracity Capital LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 97.9% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $3,768,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 87.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $309.16 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $295.59 and a one year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.