Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 600,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 111.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

