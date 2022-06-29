Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 226 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $269.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.