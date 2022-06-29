Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 110 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $118.13 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.26 and a 200-day moving average of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Celanese Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

