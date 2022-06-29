Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 478 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

