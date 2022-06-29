Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,642 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,534 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

