Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,195 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.2% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

