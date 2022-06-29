Safeguard Financial LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $350.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

