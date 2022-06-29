Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $468.61 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $393.88 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.74.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

