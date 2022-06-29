Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

