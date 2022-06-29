Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.