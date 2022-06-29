Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 132,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 111,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,710 shares of company stock worth $9,530,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $154.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

