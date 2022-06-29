Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

NYSE:DD opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $85.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.