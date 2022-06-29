Holloway Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,423 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,423 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.0% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,088,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,050,471 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

