Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $283.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

