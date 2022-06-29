Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 113,081 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81.

