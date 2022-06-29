Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of VEEV opened at $200.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.59. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,371 shares of company stock worth $9,460,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

