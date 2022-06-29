Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.11 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.