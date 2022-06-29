Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,161 SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,741,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,081,000 after purchasing an additional 209,396 shares during the period.

XRT opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

