Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.