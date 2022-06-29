Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

