Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 126,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,210,280 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

