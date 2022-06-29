Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,577 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 144,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.