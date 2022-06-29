The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $348,846,000 after buying an additional 2,142,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

