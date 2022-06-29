Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 314,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

MRK stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

