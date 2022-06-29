Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 53 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $697.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $767.38 and its 200 day moving average is $892.93. The stock has a market cap of $723.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

