Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 16.1% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 30.9% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $697.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $767.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $892.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

