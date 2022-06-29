WNY Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $244.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.49.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.