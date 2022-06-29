Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 48,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 386,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

