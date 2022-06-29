WNY Asset Management LLC Has $334,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $698,826,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.36.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.