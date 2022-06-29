ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12,970.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,094 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $28,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.49 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.38.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,895 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,131.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

