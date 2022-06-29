TheStreet Upgrades Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) to B

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NSSC opened at $20.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.35 million, a P/E ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 97.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 515,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

