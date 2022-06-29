Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,975,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

