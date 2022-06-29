Fifth Third Bancorp Has $103.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $103,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

