Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141,603 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $123,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after acquiring an additional 292,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.