Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 625,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $154,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $242.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

