iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $375,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $230.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.11. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.