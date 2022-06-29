Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,852 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.16% of SEA worth $100,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,859,574,000 after purchasing an additional 116,794 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 301.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,207 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.06. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

