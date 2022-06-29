Graypoint LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

