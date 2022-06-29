Graypoint LLC Purchases 885 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 373,990 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

