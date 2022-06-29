Graypoint LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $242.83 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.02 and its 200 day moving average is $249.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

