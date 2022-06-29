Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $39,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $170.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.12. The firm has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

