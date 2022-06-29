Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 22,759 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Seagen comprises approximately 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.52% of Seagen worth $137,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,281,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,521,000 after purchasing an additional 35,553 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,115,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,591 shares of company stock worth $7,516,752 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $178.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.79. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

