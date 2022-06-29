ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) were down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $32.09. Approximately 2,748,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,948,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOLD. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 486,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 145,293 shares during the period.

