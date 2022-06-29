WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.02 and last traded at $46.04. 62,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 62,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 51.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 21.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

