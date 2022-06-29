FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $149.75 and last traded at $149.91. 8,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 11,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.99.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 68.9% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $339,000.

