Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Trading Down 2.6%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.47). Approximately 193,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 325,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.48).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.16.

Get Golden Prospect Precious Metals alerts:

About Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM)

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.