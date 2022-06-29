Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 46 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $473.44 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.97 and a 200 day moving average of $531.69. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 430.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

