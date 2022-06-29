American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 42.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 47.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 30.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 177.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AWK opened at $145.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

