Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 86.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.